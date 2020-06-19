PICTURES: Go inside the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home in Springfield

For years, KSPR has partnered with St. Jude Children's Hospital raffling off amazing houses.

Many contractors work free of charge to help build the Dream Home. While this year is Reid Homes’ dream home for St. Jude, it’s the contractor’s first time building the dream home outside of Springfield. Located at 711 North Greer Nixa, Mo. 65714, construction is well underway for this $360,000 home. The dream home is scheduled to be given away live on June 28, during a one-hour live special on KSPR.

All proceeds from the ticket sales benefit the hospital in the fight against childhood cancer.