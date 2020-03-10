PICTURES: Non-profits celebrate work down in the Springfield community

Non-profits celebrated all the great work being done in the Ozarks.

KY3's Ethan Forhetz and Sara Forhetz hosted the third annual Southwest Missouri Nonprofit Excellence Awards at the Oasis Convention Center.

They announced eleven awards in all. Here are a few.

"KY3 Public Awareness Award": Least of These in Christian County

"Large Non-Profit of the Year Award": Ozarks Food Harvest

"Medium-Sized Non-Profit of the Year": Springfield Boys and Girls Club

"Small Non-Profit of the Year": CASA of Southwest Missouri

Congrats to all of the winners!