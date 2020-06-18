PICTURES: Motorcade escorts injured Springfield Officer Mark Priebe from hospital to airport

Injured Springfield Officer Mark Priebe left Mercy Hospital Thursday for a rehabilitation facility in Colorado.

Officers escorted him from the hospital to the airport. Officers and well-wishers lined Chestnut Expressway near the Springfield Police Department to cheer him.

Officer Priebe suffered serious injuries, including multiple rib fractures and a spinal cord injury after a driver struck him with a car outside police headquarters Tuesday morning. The driver faces assault charges in the case.

Springfield Police Department Chief Paul Williams asked the community to keep his family and his family of fellow officers in their thoughts as Officer Priebe recovers. Priebe is a 21-year veteran of the police department.