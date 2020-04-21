PICTURES: Protestors hit the streets of downtown Springfield against stay-at-home order

Protestors gathered on Springfield's Park Central Square Tuesday to protest against the state's extended stay-at-home order.

Many walked inside the square with signs. Others drover around the square honking to show support. The protest is among several that have been held around the U.S. over the past week.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson last week extended the statewide stay-at-home order to May 3, but said that starting May 4, some businesses will be allowed to reopen, with some restrictions such as limits on the number of people allowed inside.