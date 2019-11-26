SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Reliable Chevrolet loaded up several Silverado trucks with more than 9,000 items of food for Springfield's Grand Oak food pantry. Customers at the dealership donated the items as part of a promotion. Reliable then donated several turkeys and hams.
PICTURES: Reliable Chevrolet donates more than 9,000 items to Springfield food pantry
