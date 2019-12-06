SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Families, friends, and fur-babies dressed up for the holiday season Friday. All those in attendance enjoyed a Christmas sweater contest, photos with Santa, music, delicious food, silent auction items, and a raffle. All proceeds went to benefit Rescue One.
PICTURES: Rescue One hosts 4th annual "Ugly Christmas Sweater Party"
Posted: Fri 10:52 PM, Dec 06, 2019
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Families, friends, and fur-babies dressed up for the holiday season Friday. All those in attendance enjoyed a Christmas sweater contest, photos with Santa, music, delicious food, silent auction items, and a raffle. All proceeds went to benefit Rescue One.