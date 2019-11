PICTURES: Runners hit the streets of Springfield for Bass Pro marathon, half-marathon, 5K

Thousands of runners participated in the Bass Pro marathon, half-marathon and 5K. Here are the winners of each category below. Look for pictures below the results.

5k

Female Overall

· Kristen Briglia, 34 (18:43)

· Miha Nambara, 15 (20:56)

· Sharla Mathes, 42 (21:44)

Male Overall

· T. Jay Sanderson, 36 (16:37)

· Hilton Newell, 14 (16:50)

· Cooper Locke, 20 (17:21)

Female Overall Masters

· Della Draper, 45 (23:17)

Male Overall Masters

· Brian Todd, 44 (18:48)

Cohick Half-Marathon

Female Overall

· Kimi Reed, 31 (1:17:56)

· Erin Edminister, 29 (1:18:51)

· Jacinda Canfield, 47 (1:35:47)

Male Overall

· Aaron Tucker, 27 (1:16:52)

· Karl Finkenbinder, 38 (1:18:39)

· Blake Welch, 25 (1:19:09)

Female Overall Masters

· Rachael Leslie, 42 (1:36:27)

Male Overall Masters

· Paul Skorick, 43 (1:21:12)

Conservation Marathon

Female Overall

· Abby Fincel, 27 (3:03:34)

· Rebecca Senn, 27 (3:08:00)

· Jessica Keltner, 41 (3:17:13)

Male Overall

· Adam Olson, 29 (2:24:31)

· Tyler Lyon, 25 (2:28:55)

· Jonathan Murphy, 24 (2:38:31)

Female Overall Masters

· Jessica Jones, 41 (3:23:27)

Male Overall Masters

· Doug Assenmacher, 54 (2:54:58)