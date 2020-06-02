PICTURES: See protests in St. Louis through these images

Many business owners are cleaning up after protests throughout the city of St. Louis in the last week.

The chaos in and around the city has come amid nationwide protests sparked by the May 25 death of Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck until he eventually stopped moving. The protests of Floyd's death and police treatment of other African Americans involved several thousand people through the day on Monday.

Just after midnight, with only a couple hundred people still on the streets, officers were standing in a line when someone opened fire, Police Chief John Hayden said. Two officers were struck in the leg, one was hit in the foot and one was hit in the arm. All four men were expected to recover.