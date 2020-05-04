PICTURES: Storm damages businesses on the square in Seymour, Mo.

High winds Monday afternoon tore the roofs off several buildings on the square in Seymour, Mo.

Brandi Strong and Terry Kelly shared these pictures.

The storm hit around the 1 p.m. hour. Many of the businesses reopened Monday after closing weeks ago for the coronavirus.

The roof from the MFA building tore off, damaging several vehicles parked on the square. We have not heard of any injuries from the storms.

KY3 has a reporter headed to the scene. Look for more updates through the evening.

