PICTURES: Storm flips semi, damages business in Strafford, Mo. area

A strong storm damaged a business, flipped a semi near Strafford, Mo.

The damage is centered around State Highway 125. The driver of the flipped semi suffered minor damage. The storm also damaged the Pomp's Cross Midwest Tire business. Three workers inside the business escaped without injury.

There are also reports of homes damaged in the area from the storm too.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the storm around 5 p.m. However, assessment teams have not determined if this storm was a tornado.

