PICTURES: Trash truck smashes into 2 parked cars in Springfield neighborhood

Police are investigating a crash involving a trash truck and two parked cars in Springfield.

Officers responded to the crash just shy of 8 a.m. in the 1600 block of East Cairo.

Police say the driver, 83, veered to the right and struck a parked car. He then drove up into a yard and hit another car. That crash wrapped the car around a tree.

Nobody was in the parked cars. The driver was not hurt in the crash.

