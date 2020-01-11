PICTURES: Victims repair roofs after storm hits Strafford, Mo.

Homeowners in Strafford, Mo. began the process of cleaning up after Friday's storms.

The storm damaged multiple roofs of homes and businesses in the the city.

It also uprooted trees on both sides of I-44 near Evergreen Road.

We found one family with a large tree in the yard. They could not even get inside their home through the front door Friday night.

"There's a lot of damage, but it can be fixed," said Shelly Sharp. "It could've been a lot worse. We live in an amazing community. Police, rescue, strangers coming up asking if they can help. We're blessed. It could've been so much worse."

Convoy of Hope donated tarps for victims to cover roofs. Anyone in need of those can pick them up at the Strafford Fire Station.