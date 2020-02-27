Preparing your home for Spring: What you should be double-checking

Winter still has a few weeks to go, but it's not too early to start thinking about Spring Cleaning and getting your house ready for warmer temperatures.

The first place you can start with your transition to Spring is with your air conditioning unit.

"Change your [air] filters, that's our number one call," said Brett Callahan, a lead service technician with Air Services Heating, Cooling and All Services Professional Plumbing.

Callahan said that simple task could save you hundreds of dollars.

"The best way to think of it is at the beginning of every season is a good time to go ahead and change them," he said.

Before you kick on the AC, Callahan said it's a good idea to go out and inspect your unit.

"Sometime's they'll put the dryer vent behind an HVAC system and that dryer lent will actually wind up in [the unit] and just totally caked up," he said. "So, just go out and check that and make sure."

Callahan said if anything sounds off, it probably is.

"A lot of times in the winter sticks will fall and they'll basically land right in here and the sticks will be smacking the fan," he said. "You'll probably hear that inside the house normally if that's happening."

Vents on the side of your home should be closed right now-- keeping the pipes inside warm. He says they should stay that way until temperatures warm up.

"The reason to open those is to ventilate underneath the house and prevent mildew and mold and stuff like that from growing, Just when we're getting in those days above freezing. So when we're in Spring and you know it's Spring then it's safe enough to open those up."

Another way to protect your pipes is to check your spigot before using your water hose for the first time each season.

"Put your finger in the spigot and then you're going to turn it on and then if the water blows pressure and blows your finger out and sprays water everywhere, then your hose is good," Callahan said. "But, if you turn that on and your finger stays in there and no water comes out around it that means you have a broken pipe underneath the house."

Callahan also recommends changing your thermostat batteries once a year, typically when you change out your smoke detector batteries.