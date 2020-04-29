PROGRAMMING ALERT: Branson entertainers share blessings on Ozarks CW special

Branson entertainers hope to share blessings this weekend with a special broadcast airing on the Ozarks CW.

"Blessings from Branson" features hymns and patriotic songs from The Hughes Brothers, Kari Garrison, The Petersens, Jamie Haage, Cassandre and Tim Haygood, Clay Cooper, Billy Yates and Megan Mabe.

“Many Branson stars have been posting videos to entertain their fans, so the opportunity to put together a TV show was discussed,” said Rachel Wood, Chief Marketing Officer for the Branson Chamber/CVB. “Plans are now being made for a second Blessings from Branson show later in May.”

The program airs May 2 at 6:30 p.m. on the Ozarks CW.