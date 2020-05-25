Pandemic changes Memorial Day remembrance at Springfield's National Cemetery

The pandemic impacted several remembrances on Memorial Day across the Ozarks.

The threat of the spread of COVID-19 did not stop many from visiting Springfield's National Cemetery to pay respects. Cemetery staff participated in a short wreath-laying ceremony Monday morning. They said a few words about this day, the Pledge of Allegiance, held a moment of silence, and played taps on a bluetooth speaker. They were careful not to publicize the time of the short ceremony to keep a crowd from gathering.

Every grave in the Springfield National Cemetery did receive a flag this year.

Fred Eck and his daughter came to visit his grandfather's grave, as they always do on Memorial Day.

"I thought it looked pretty empty," said Eck. "I thought there would be more people. What's it like for you to see it like this, Fred? I mean, it's peaceful, so that's nice, but it's just different."

The cemetery is open. However, the grave finder, a touchscreen computer, is off-limits because of the coronavirus.

Noon sot

Greg Randall

It's a little different this year. A lot quieter, but in some respects, it's more solemn, and I respect that. I like that, the quietness, the peacefulness.

