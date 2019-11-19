Springfield's oldest restaurant goes on the auction block Friday

One of the few neighborhood restaurants left in Springfield is getting ready to go up for auction.

Pappy's Cafe on North Main Street will go on the auction block Friday. The sign claims Pappy's is the oldest continuously operating restaurant in Springfield, dating back to 1933. It served as a neighborhood grocery store for 30 years before that.

Owner Scott Keese says me he's retiring and selling Pappy's as a turnkey operation with recipes and all. Residents in the Grant Beach neighborhood hope whoever buys it will keep it running, and it won't become another vacant building in their neighborhood. Just a couple of blocks west on Grant, a former restaurant and a former grocery store both sit empty and for sale. A building next to Pappy's is also for sale.

A bed and breakfast owner says Pappy's is important for the neighborhood.

"It's a good place," said Deeandra Haegae. "You can go in there, sit down and chat with the people and everything. They're real nice and everything. They love you to come in. They got good food in there!"

The owner says he had Pappy's on the market for three months before this, but he has had interest about the auction, so he feels confident he will have a buyer.