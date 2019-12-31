Missouri Safe and Sober raises teen drinking awareness this New Year's Eve

According to Missouri Safe and Sober, on average, kids are taking their first sips of alcohol at just 13-years-old.

Safe and Sober is a nonprofit organization that delivers outcome-based educational programs designed to empower young people to make safe choices. Representatives with the non-profit said the key to keeping your child safe is starting the conversation about alcohol and its dangers early.

"Plan ahead, find a good time to talk, and don't plan to cover everything at once," began Whitney Mann of Safe and Sober. "This is a conversation that needs to be ongoing and something that you want to continually, frequently bring up with your teen as they're growing up, as their thoughts are evolving and changing."

Mann said parents are the number one reason their kids will choose not to drink and not to drink and drive. She said kids are more likely to make good choices when expectations and boundaries are clearly stated. She said parents should not assume their kids know their rules.

Some common rules and expectations parents put in place for teens include telling their kids to follow the law and avoid drinking until they are 21-years-old. Mann said other rules include parents reminding their kids to never ride in a car with someone who has been drinking and staying away from parties where there will be alcohol.

Mann said parents also need to make sure teens know they can call on their parents for help if they are in a situation they are not comfortable with. She also said the best way to help your child is leading by example.

Lastly, Mann said parents need to stay calm while talking to their children to encourage an open conversation. "Don't interrupt your teen or jump to conclusions, just because they say that they have a friend that is drinking, doesn't necessarily mean that your teen is drinking," she said. "Use this as a chance to ask them about how they can avoid making dangerous situations."

Parents and kids can find more resources via the Safe and Sober web pages, there is one specifically geared toward parents.

For anyone with plans that involve alcohol this New Year's Eve, you are encouraged to plan out a safe and sober ride home ahead of time.