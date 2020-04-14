Parents want refund after no spring football season

Youth sports are serious business for many families, and there's often a hefty pay to play price tag.

If you are the parent of a young athlete, perhaps you are in the same boat-- wondering what is going to happen to the money that you've already paid for your kid to play in a season that likely won't happen.

The lights are out, gates are locked, and bleachers are empty at football field and gymnasiums across the country and in the Ozarks.

"Look, even professional sports have cancelled, let it go. It's time to just refund the money," said Jacklyn Scott. Her son signed up to play for the Ozarks Football League. She's now out $185.

There are some 600 players in the league who never got the chance to suit up this season.

"If this order gets lifted, people still want to continue on with their lives as they already planned, and OFL is not what we planned. OFL is only supposed to go through the first week of May," Scott said.

Organizers, though, are still holding out hope for a late season.

"As of right now, we're planning a 2020 season, even if it starts in late May," said Randy Little, founder of the OFL. He says he's in a tough spot.

"Being a not for profit, we don't have a ton of money in the bank. Honestly, at the end of the season, I put in up to $2,000 of my own money," Little said. "When you register and pay your registration fee and we let that build up over a month, we start spending that—we need equipment, helmets, shoulder pads, jerseys, things like that. So if we stopped right then and had to refund everybody, we couldn't do it. The money is not there."

Little says in time, he will make it right with every parent.

"Worst case scenario, this COVID hangs around til August, obviously we're not going to have a season then, so what we will do then— we will get together and decide how we are going to refund people, whether that's going to be credits for next year if they want to come back next year, or we will have to refund, at least partially refund the 8th graders."

Jaclyn says it can't come soon enough.

Mr. Little says his league is an arm of USA football, which is the youth arm of the NFL. He says some NFL owners have talked about helping out non-profits like this one who are now in a financial pickle. He is urging patience while he awaits those decisions.