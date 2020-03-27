Parkgoers practice social distancing while enjoying fresh air

In parks, on trails and with man's best friend, people in Springfield are learning stay-at-home orders aren't sentences to solitude.

Many of them are restricted from their normal routines because of the stay-at-home order put in place by the mayor of Springfield.

"It's good to be active but also to not go crazy at home," said Maddie Walden.

Those enjoying the fresh air are also keeping their distance.

"Avoidance is the best thing. Turning your head away maybe a bit," said Kristi Clark.

Susan Phillips is she's being extra careful for her family.

"I have a husband that has a lot of health problems so I don't want to bring it in to him," said Susan Phillips.

Meanwhile, the Walden's are worried about a new addition to their family: a 7-week old baby.

"It's this breathable fabric you can pull over her," said Walden.

It's not just those out walking that are practicing social distancing it's those out on the water too.

Kat Minx and Les Yeich sanitized their fishing gear being hopping in their canoe.

"I'm not going to belly up to someone like I would today maybe when your going down the river," said Kat Minx.

Minx said the beautiful weather is a way to de-stress and get your mind off of the chaos behind COVID-19.

