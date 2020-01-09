Parson wants more funding for roads, bridges program

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he wants to continue funding a program that helped local governments repair roads and bridges.

Parson and lawmakers negotiated a deal last year to provide $50 million in matching funds for cities and counties that share the cost of fixing roads and bridges. The governor said Tuesday he would like lawmakers to consider funding the program this year. He will discuss the amount he would like to see funded during his State of the State speech next week.

House Republican leaders plan to wait until they hear that speech before commenting on the proposal.

