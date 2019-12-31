Patrols increased for New Year's Eve at Lake of the Ozarks

The Lake of the Ozarks is no stranger to a party - especially in the summer.

But in the winter, the party sometimes comes to a halt.

That is until New Year's Eve.

"It gets big," said Camden County Sheriff's Captain Chris Twitchel. "I mean, there's a lot of people coming down to the Lake to see what the Lake has to offer."

And because of that - many of the bars and restaurants will be open to help celebrate.

"We have a balloon drop at 12. We have drink specials. We have well drinks, draft drinks, there's a few other select handful of alcohols as well," said Justin VanZee, manager at Tucker's Shuckers.

While it might not be as big as the Mardi Gras Pub Crawl, the Camden County Sheriff's Office says it will have twice the amount of deputies out tonight than it would a normal Tuesday night.

"I've been in law enforcement for 25 years, and I've seen the New Year not bring in such wonderful things in for people," Twitchel noted. "It's unfortunate for that but you see it every year. Not everyone gets to ring in the new year wonderful."

So, police will be out in saturation patrols all across the area - and will be looking for drunk drivers in hopes to prevent that.

Captain Chris Twitchel says he hopes cost is a deterrent for anyone ever considering drinking and driving.

"The average DUI costs somebody about $10,000. The average funeral costs $7,500. An Uber costs $50...or $30. It's pretty smart to pay the $30 and avoid both," Twitchel said.