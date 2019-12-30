Paul Mueller Company mourns loss of Dwayne Holden

The Paul Mueller Company in Springfield mourned the death of a leader in the stainless steel business.

Dwayne Holden, President of Custom Metalcraft, Inc. of Springfield, died Sunday.

“Prior to founding Custom Metalcraft with his business partner Jerry Cowen, Dwayne was a valued member of Paul Mueller Company,” said David Moore, Paul Mueller Company President. “Since 1977 their company has been an important part of Springfield’s worldwide reputation in stainless steel processing equipment. Dwayne and my grandfather, Paul Mueller, provided opportunities to countless people in our industry, and shared a respect for each other that continues between our companies to this day.”