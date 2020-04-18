‘Payment Status Not Available’ | IRS explains why you might see this message

The Internal Revenue Service released its "Get My Payment" tool Wednesday for people to track their direct payment from the coronavirus relief package.

The application allows people to check if they are eligible for the stimulus of up to $1,200 per person, depending on income and filing status.

When using the application, some users have received a message that reads “Payment Status Not Available.” The message provides a vague explanation that “according to information that we have on file, we cannot determine your eligibility for a payment at this time.”

The IRS says you may receive this message for one of the following reasons:

-If you are not eligible for a payment

-If you are required to file a tax return and have not filed in tax year 2018 or 2019.

-If you recently filed your return or provided information through Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info on IRS.gov. Your payment status will be updated when processing is completed.

-If you are a SSA or RRB Form 1099 recipient, SSI or VA benefit recipient – the IRS is working with your agency to issue your payment; your information is not available in this app yet.

The IRS says the Get My Payment data is updated once per day and that it "continues to closely monitor the situation." However, there is a limit on the number of times you can check the app per day, and the system will lock you out for 24 hours if if you exceed it.

More than 6.2 million taxpayers have successfully received their stimulus payments as of Wednesday.