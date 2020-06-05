Peaceful 'Black Lives Matter' protest scheduled for Sunday in Camdenton

Camdenton students who organized a Black Lives Matter protest seemingly had good intentions.

They posted the event details on social media, but it was abruptly canceled.

"I got involved when we saw the group of kids who were initially planning it were receiving threats, even to their live for wanting to do this protest," said Makayla Stanton.

Stanton is one of the four new organizers of the protest, which is again scheduled for Sunday at noon.

It'll start with eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence in memory of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis last month.

"It's really centering around why we're out here, and why we're doing this," Stanton said.

Brian Knox, another one of the organizers said many protests around the country in the last week have been hijacked by violence.

"I don't think that anyone that started these peaceful protests wanted it to result in anyone looting or burning down anything," Knox said. "That's not the goal because that distracts from their message."

So, what is their message? What's the reason behind the protests?

"Black lives, for a long time have almost felt like others and expendable. So, lets make that matter," Knox said. "Let's make that something we can talk about and fix, and wonder, how did we get to this point? How did we get here, and how do we get past that?"

Both Knox and Stanton say the organizers will not tolerate any sort of violence in the Camdenton Square on Sunday.

"We don't want anyone coming here to think they're going to start rioting or looting," Stanton said. "It's something we're not standing for, it's something that law enforcement won't stand for, and they will intervene if it starts."

The protest has the support of city, the police, and the sheriff's office as long as it stays peaceful.

"Let this be peaceful. Let's not create a hostile protest here. Because, this is our community and most of these people who are out here speaking their mind are from our community and we have to deal with them every single day," said Captain Chris Twitchel of the Camden County Sheriff's Office. "So, let's let them do their thing, let their voices be heard, and be kind to each other."

Organizers encourage everyone to wear cloth masks at the protest Sunday to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but it is not required. They are also encouraging those who disagree with their protest to attend, listen, and talk out those difference in a peaceful way.