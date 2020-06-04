Peaceful protest held on Harrison square in Arkansas

Dozens of protesters were holding signs off Main Street on the Harrison square, saying they stand with George Floyd's family and black lives matter.

They took a moment of silence on one knee in honor of Floyd as well.

Many drivers who passed by were honking their horns in support.

Police officers were also guarding the protesters and making sure everyone in the area was safe.

The people who gathered say they want to make sure their voices are heard throughout their community.

"It's happened too many times to African Americans. It's about time for a positive change," said George Espinoza, a local protester.

"So far it is very peaceful, and you can hear the cars in the background honking for us. And everybody is cheering, and that's really what I wanted so I'm very happy right now," said protest organizer Daniella Scott.

Another protest in Harrison is planned for Friday at 4 p.m.

It will start over by Lake Harrison in the parking lot of the old junior high school.