Pedestrian struck and killed in crash on Sunshine and FR 156 near Springfield

One person is dead after a crash on Sunshine and Farm Road 156 near Springfield, Sunday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a driver was heading eastbound on Sunshine when the collision happened. According to officials, the driver stopped their vehicle in a well-lit area away from the scene when they realized their vehicle had sustained heavy damage; the driver then went back to the scene and realized they had struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, an unidentified male, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officials say the driver is cooperating fully with law enforcement and was not impaired.

An ambulance responding to a separate call was also involved in a fender-bender near the scene. Two people were treated for unknown injuries in that crash.