Peel Ferry Schedule Changes

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) has announced Peel Ferry in Marion County will not operated on weekends until further notice.

Officials say travelers will be asked to stay inside their vehicles as the ferry crosses Bull Shoals Lake, and an Arkansas State Police officer will be on board during hours of operation.

ARDOT says the new schedule is 6 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The changes are necessary, according to the agency, to "maintain employee and traveler safety during the COVID-10 pandemic.

The ferry connects Arkansas highway 125 on either side of the Lake.

