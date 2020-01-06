American soldier killed in Kenya attack identified as 23-year-old Illinois man

The Pentagon has identified the American soldier killed in a terror attack in Kenya as Army Specialist Henry Mayfield Jr.

Henry Mayfield Jr. was one of three people killed in an attack on Manda Bay Airfield in Kenya.

The 23-year-old was one of three people killed in an attack on Manda Bay Airfield in Kenya.

“My son was a great man. I love him and miss him,” his father, Henry Mayfield Sr., said.

Mayfield joined the army in June 2018 and deployed to Kenya for a nine month tour.

His parents were relieved because he was supposed to go to Somalia, an area considered far more volatile.

They last spoke with Mayfield on New Year’s Eve when he assured them he was safe. Four days later, they were notified that he and two Department of Defense contractors were killed when Al-Shabab extremists, an Al-Qaeda group, stormed the base.

“It really breaks my heart, you know, just to hear that we’ve lost another one,” Rochelle Crump said.

Crump and Judy Belle are with National Women Veterans United and say Mayfield’s family will need comfort and support in the coming days, especially his mother.

“She’ll have bad days and we know she’ll have bad days. You don’t get over that quickly and she needs to know that her son’s service and his death is not in vain. It is not in vain,” Crump said.

Kenya’s military said it killed at least four terrorists Sunday in repelling the attack on the airstrip.

