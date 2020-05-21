Grand reopening of Downstream Casino in Oklahoma brings travelers from the Ozarks

Downstream Casino, located just across the Missouri-Oklahoma state line, reopened after being shut down nearly two months due to the pandemic.

The casino only reopened certain games, services, and restaurants for the time being. The grand reopening brought travelers from the Ozarks.

"Its good to make us all aware, to be conscious of it, its a reminder just to be safe," said Raymond Harrison from Mountain Grove. .

Harrison came to the re-opening with his wife, spending the night at the casino's hotel. He noticed some extra preparations in response to the pandemic.

"They have clean remotes for TV. The stuff in the rooms is packaged differently so it keeps it clean," said Harrison.

It took Harrison more than two hours to get here, and he certainly wasn't the only one. The parking lot was pretty full with hundreds of people joining him.

The casino is doing everything they can to keep everyone safe.

"We have also changed our table games, so there are only three spots per table that can be played if you look at our bar we put up plexi glass to separate the outer rail from the inside," said Jani Cummings.

Jani Cummings is the general manager at the casino. She says their re-opening will be done in phases. In Phase 1, they were able to bring back about half of their staff that was furloughed.

"We also have an onsite clinic where we can test our team members for COVID, which is a great opportunity. We made sure masks for available for every guest that comes in the door if they did not bring one with them," said Cummings.

And while Harrison doesn't always wear a mask, he says he will inside the casino.

"Everybody stay safe, be conscientious of everything we are doing, and all will be good," said Harrison.

For right now, the casino is no longer 24 hours. It is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until midnight and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.