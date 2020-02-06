People in Marion County, Ark., now have option to text 911 in emergency

A powerful device just about everyone carries with them can now help connect people in parts of north Arkansas to emergency responders without saying a word.

"I'm excited to have this feature," said Marion County Sheriff Clinton Evans.

The sheriff's office spent the last few months installing and testing its text-to-911 system. It went live last month.

"If you can't talk, and need to contact 911, you can utilize this 911 text to do so," Evans said.

So how does it work?

If you are in Marion County, simply text 911 with your name, location, and what's going on. Dispatchers can then text you back.

It's also helpful for people who can't hear well, or are in certain areas.

"If your cell service is low, sometimes you can send a text when you can't make a call," he said.

But it's not perfect. Dispatchers can't ping your exact location by text, so it's crucial you include that information.

In order for the text to go through, you need to turn off your WiFi and make sure your phone has active service.

The sheriff said if you are able to, it's still best to call.

"Voice call allows us to determine your location as well as get additional information," Evans said.

But if you can't, text 911 is the next best thing.

The sheriff said his dispatchers have not had someone text them through 911 yet, but it's only a matter of time.

"It's just an added communication in the time of need that they can contact us," Evans said.