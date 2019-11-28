Shoppers in Springfield, Mo. wait hours for Black Friday deals

Thanksgiving isn't over yet, but some people have already moved on to celebrating Black Friday.

Best Buy in south Springfield opened up at 5 p.m., and by that time the line to get in had hundreds of shoppers stretching five stores down.

Shoppers like Troy Adams spend hours of their Thanksgiving day preparing for the next holiday.

"I've already been to JC Penney," Adams said. "That was at 2 p.m., so I was there at like 11:30 a.m. or 12 p.m."

Best Buy was his second stop of the day and as one of the front-runners in line, he arrived nearly four hours before doors actually opened.

"The guy in the very front has been here since Tuesday," Adams said. "The group I've met before me was here [at] maybe noon."

TVs of all sizes were all the hype at the front of the line. The goods Adams was at Best Buy to grab were a little easier to carry.

"DVD's and find that laptop and that's it," he said. "Then I'm getting out of here quickly."

He said he learned a lot of different shopping strategies from people he met in line. He said the best advice he was given was to make his trip short and sweet.

"Get in [and] get out," Adams said.

If you're planning to hop stores, Springfield police said you need to have a plan in place to keep your new purchases from ending up in the wrong hands.

"If you can hide those or keep them with you or take them home as you go between store to store that's your best bet because it makes you less of a target," said officer Mark Priebe.

