People in Taney County educate themselves on the impact of CAFOs

Some people in Taney County are fighting for local control over big farming in an effort to keep their waterways clean.

Dozens of people watched the documentary "Right to Harm" at Hollister High School Saturday to educate themselves on the impact of Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFO).

"There are places for them to be and are places not to be and the Ozarks is clearly one that is not a place where they should be," said former Missouri Clean Water Commission member Todd Parnell.

Pat Campbell and her husband sponsored the documentary screening. The documentary follows five families in rural communities and the way large industrial farms have impacted their lives.

"I feel like we live in paradise and we want to keep it that way," said Campbell. "We know the hazards that these big, huge industrial farms bring to the area."

People who showed up to watch the documentary Saturday said they want their local government to take a stance against CAFOs.

"Iowa, our neighbor to the north, lost local control 15 or 17 years ago and they now have over 10,000 CAFOs in their state," said Brian Smith with the Missouri Rural Crisis Center. "[Iowa has] over 700 polluted waterways to show for it and so we are trying to avoid that in Missouri."



An article published by the CDC said CAFOs can bring in low cost meat, milk, and eggs. It said the feeding operations can also help enhance local economy.

Parnell said adding CAFOs to the area could be devastating for the Ozarks' economy.

"Our economy is tied to the water," he said. "It always has been and it's a recreation water-based economy and to foul it is fouling our economy and it's not worth having any kind of other threats to it than we have enough of already."

Parnell said the negative effects CAFOs have had on areas like the Buffalo River have helped make up his mind on the issue.

"That was 6,500 pigs," he said. "They established it in 2012 and it only took about three years for the negative impacts to be showing up in the Buffalo river."

