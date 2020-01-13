People in one Springfield neighborhood express concerns over construction in flood plain

Springfield city council met for the first time this year.

One proposal raising concerns is rezoning about four acres of land on Holland Street so that an apartment complex could be built.

Sherry Campbell asked, "Doesn't no mean no anymore?"

She and some of her neighbors believe that squeezing dozens of apartments onto a lot where a single house currently stands is a mistake.

"This is deja vu," she said. We've been through this before, the rezoning over there. This happened a year ago. When it came up again we were all like, are you kidding? We said no.

It's just not safe to add any more onto this."

Campbell and others think the small Springfield neighborhood has enough challenges with out added traffic. City engineers estimate that an additional two-hundred cars per day could travel

through the area.

"The elementary school down here is the only school in our district that is for deaf children. The apartment complex will go less than one block away from those children. They don't hear horns honking and motors revving up. They don't hear any of that stuff. We know that in this neighborhood and we're extra cautious because of it," she said.

Plans call for road widening and improvements along Holland Avenue and East Downing Street, including adding sidewalks.

"And flooding. Can't even talk about flooding. FEMA has designated this as a flood zone," said Campbell.

According to the rezoning documents, planners say the property in question is downstream from concerned neighbors. In addition, the developer has plans

to build in such a way to protect the flood plain in accordance with city law and recommendations. South Creek also acts as a collection basin for storm water.

Campbell said,"We don't want it. We got it across last year. The city council, I believe, put criteria in order and they were not met."

Many neighbors like her hope council will take their concerns to heart once again.

"My question is, how many times do we have to say no. This is the second time. We're floored that we have to say it again. No means no," she said.

The discussion on the rezoning proposal at Monday night's meeting lasted well over an hour.

Council raising a lot of questions about safety and flooding.

They'll vote in two weeks.

