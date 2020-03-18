Peoria Tribe closes Buffalo Run Casino until March 31

Peoria Tribe Of Indians Of Oklahoma Chief Craig Harper and Buffalo Run Casino and Resort CEO Patrick Browne announced the temporary closing of casino, hotel and golf operations.

While no known cases of the COVID-19 have been identified on property, the tribe is following the advice of National leadership, the CDC and WHO guidelines to assist in efforts to reduce exposure of team members and guests to the virus.

The temporary closure begins Midnight, 12 a.m. March 20, through at least Tuesday, March 31. A re-evaluation of the situation will be happening and new dates of opening or extended closings will be communicated.

“Like all of our neighbors, we have monitored the ever changing updates that are provided daily and hourly of the Covird-19 Virus. At this time along with our Tribal neighbors, the Miami’s and Ottawa’s, we take these steps to continue to insure safety and protection for our patrons, coworkers, families and friends. God Bless this great Nation and all the Tribal Nations within it during these trying times,” Chief Harper said.

The chief confirmed all Buffalo Run Casino and Resort employees will be paid during this temporary closure and will receive full benefits as well through the end of March.

For several weeks now, the casino leadership team has increased preventative measures including increasing cleaning schedules and protocols in areas where germs or viruses can be transmitted, making sanitization stations available throughout the property and issuing guidance to team mem- bers to promote social distancing.

“Our team members and community are our top priority and we will continue to support them in this time of closure,” says Browne.

