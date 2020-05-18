Persistent rain and flooding a problem for Arkansas farmers

This spring's harvest for Arkansas is uncertain, as persistent rainfall has made it difficult for many farmers to plant their crops.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the planting of organic vegetables, soybeans, cotton, corn and rice is lagging further behind than even last season, when there was major flooding along the Arkansas River.

The coronavirus pandemic has also affected farming operations, regardless of size or product. Small vegetable farms, ranchers and dairy operations have been scrambling to find other ways to sell their produce, meats and milk because of disruptions in their supply chains.

