Person under investigation in Arkansas for Coronavirus tests negative

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- A person under investigation for Coronavirus has tested negative, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
The department received test results back Saturday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which determined the patient under investigation does not have Coronavrius.
The Arkansas Department of Health. continues to work closely with the CDC and other agencies across the country to monitor Coronavirus and will update the public as more information becomes available.
