Petition started to require diversity training at Nixa Public Schools

An online petition in Nixa is calling for the school district to require diversity training for students, faculty and staff.

Lizabeth Davis started the petition earlier in the week, She graduated in 2019 and currently goes to the University of Oklahoma, where she was required to take a diversity training course.

"Going through that was crazy because I had never heard of some of these terms," Davis said. "It really clicked with me. This is something that needs to be talked about more often."

Davis said she felt like schools in Nixa could benefit from a similar training that would help students be more "open minded."

"With Nixa being such a great school and such a great community," she said. "Why can't we do this for our students and our staff and our administrators? Because this will just make our community so much better."

She said the program would help eliminate racism and bias behaviors that may occur at school.

"I've heard dialogue from fellow students," Davis said. "I have heard about it in the past. I have heard about it in the present. People are just saying things that are not okay."

The school district sent an emailed statement to KY3 News regarding diversity and inclusion.

"Nixa Public Schools values all of our students, staff, and community members," the statement read. "We have numerous programs and trainings in place for our students, faculty, staff, and administrators that support and encourage working together, acceptance of others, and understanding and appreciating differences within our community. Our district is a welcome and open place for all who enter."

Nixa Junior Amarra Fusco said she too loves the school district, and signed the petition because she wants to help it grow.

"I think we can really further our schools' environment and make it a better place for students of color and prepare white students to deal with situation in the future," she said.

Fusco said implementing a required diversity training would help students become the "best we can be."

"Nixa does a great job preparing students for the future," she said. "And I think this is a big part of it in our ever changing world."

Davis says she plans to talk to the school board and other city groups about implementing her ideas. She said she would like a large part of it to consist of hearing from black voices in the community.

Davis said her petition is not a political issue, nor is it an issue of choosing sides.

"This is about understanding other people and what they have gone through," she said. "We have to take that and understand it and use it towards helping other people."