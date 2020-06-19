Petitions made to remove, keep a Confederate monument at Springfield National Cemetery

An online petition, with nearly 5,000 signatures, pushes for a confederate monument to be removed from the Springfield National Cemetery. In response, another petition has been created to keep the monument up.

Jared Cantrell organized the original petition two weeks ago, after he saw the footage of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery's deaths. Cantrell said he wanted to do something for Springfield's black community.

"I thought, what's something that can be done here, and where are our kind of shortcomings," he said.

The opposing petition was created a few days ago, claiming that the monument is a piece of history and removing it "will not change the past." The organizer of that petition declined an interview.

Cantrell said he doesn't understand why this is a part of history we want to celebrate.

"Every time I hear the phrase, 'this is a piece of history,' I kind of wonder what history they're referring to," he said. "Is it the reference to the Confederate States of America and if it is, is this really a history we kind of want to memorialize in this way."

Both petitions call out Mayor Ken McClure, the Springfield City Council and Representative Crystal Quade to take action. However, the monument is in a national cemetery, so they have no local jurisdiction.

Cantrell said he did this to get the attention of local leaders, but that was only Phase One of his plan. He said Phase Two is to lobby federal leaders to make this change.

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley says he's open to a discussion about changing military bases named for Confederates, but doesn't think supporters of that movement are going at it the right way.

"I'm against attempts to use this as a political weapon as part of a culture war," Hawley said.