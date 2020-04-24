Philadelphia woman allegedly spat on another during social distancing dispute

PHILADELPHIA (KYW/CNN) - Philadelphia police have arrested a woman for allegedly spitting on another customer inside a market on Sunday.

Philadelphia police arrested the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Jacqueline McBride, on Thursday. She is charged with terroristic threat harassment and simple assault. (Source: Philadelphia police/CNN)

They say the incident started over an argument about social distancing.

"She came too close to me and you know, I just backed away from her. I guess that upset her. She said ‘… I don’t have the disease.’” Alexis Danilo said.

Danilo was grabbing groceries at her local market where she had an encounter with another shopper. She says it began when the customer bumped into her.

“I said something along the lines of, 'that's rude. There is a pandemic going on.’ And then she just responded, 'I'll fight you right now,'” Danilo said. “And took off her mask and spat on my face."

With the coronavirus at the forefront of everyone’s mind, Danilo said she was wearing glasses, a mask, and gloves at the time of the incident. She was grateful for the market’s staff who came to her aid and helped her wash her face.

“All things considered, everyone handled it pretty promptly and in a great way despite a bad situation,” Danilo said.

Police say the suspect also spat on a male employee during an argument at the same market on Saturday.

