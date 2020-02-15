Pierce Township residents in Texas County, Mo. are fed up with recent theft and vandalism

People living in an area of southern Texas County are fed up with theft and vandalism. Some believe recent thefts could be harmful.

"It's frustrating and aggravating. I mean, I don't know who pulls stunts like that," Monty Williamson told KY3.

Monty Williamson knows how to replace a mailbox.

He's on his third over the past year.

He says he’s not the only one living on Stillhouse Road that’s had their mailboxes damaged or destroyed too.

Two nights ago, vandals hit again.

"They didn't do a lot of damage to it this time, Williamson explained. I was able to push it back out and get it where the lid was closed. But approximately two or three months ago, time gets away, two or three months ago we had it totally knocked off the post and the whole business. About a year before that, we had it totally destroyed. It was a nice big mailbox."

Pierce Township Clerk, Jeff Malam, says it doesn't stop there.

"We've had houses that have been broken into and stuff stolen, me included. Theft is going pretty rough right now in our community," Malam added.

To top it all off, road closure signs placed a quarter of a mile away from a bridge collapse on the Little Pine Creek, have also been stolen recently.

New signs had to be made and placed right at the bridge.

Malam fears the theft could turn harmful.

"Yes, it's a very big safety hazard, because if they go zipping across there and don't know that bridge is down, they could crash," Malam exclaimed.

He says it could be as long as a year before grant money comes through to help with construction of a new bridge.

If vandals steal the new signs, Malam says he'll put boulders in their place.