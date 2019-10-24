Piff The Magic Dragon is returning to Springfield for Toys for Tots benefit

Piff The Magic Dragon is returning to Springfield.

The 50% comedian, 50% magician and 100% dragon will appear at the Gillioz Theatre December 6 at 8 p.m. The show is part of Youngblood Auto Group's 4th annual Toys for Tots comedy show. All proceeds benefit Toys for Tots.

He earned national acclaim as the standout star of NBC’s America's Got Talent. Joined by his trusty sidekick Mr Piffles, the World’s Only Magic Performing Chihuahua, the dynamic duo performs nightly to sold out rooms at his residency at the world-famous Flamingo Casino in Las Vegas in the newly renamed Piff the Magic Dragon Theatre. And most recently, Piff was named one of the 10 Comics to Watch in 2019 by Variety.

Tickets start at $27.50. Tickets for this event are reserved seating. Call the Gillioz Box Office at (417) 863-9491.