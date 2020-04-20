Pilot identified in deadly plane crash near Strafford, Mo. Sunday

The Greene County Sheriff's Office identified a pilot killed in a crash near Strafford, Mo. Sunday.

Alexander Kasimtev, 43, of Plantation, Fla. died in the crash.

The crash happened near N. Farm Rd 213. Deputies from the Greene County Sheriff's Office responded just before 5 p.m. Investigators say Kasimtev was the only person aboard the flight. Authorities say the plane was homemade.

It's unknown what caused the plane to crash. The Federal Aviation Administration does not investigate crashes for homemade planes.