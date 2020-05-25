Pinegar remembered for great contributions to community, Missouri State

This Memorial Day weekend also marked the passing of a well-known area businessman and car dealer, Ed Pinegar, who died on Saturday at the age of 74.

Ambassador at Pinegar Farms. Kevin White/ Missouri State University

You probably recognize the name from Pinegar Chevrolet, the Republic dealership he opened in 1979 with another location now in Branson.

But to Springfield Mayor Ken McClure, who took time from paying his Memorial Day respects at the National Cemetery to talk about Pinegar, Ed was a trusted friend who attended the same church and meant so much as a go-to community leader.

"Whenever we've needed something, that's where we've gone as a community," McClure said. "I've always just valued him as a wise counselor. The McClures and Pinegars have been friends for decades and he always wanted to make sure he was doing his part in our community."

Ed and his wife Carol also had strong ties to his alma mater, Missouri State, where he was a member of the Board of Governors and staunch supporter of athletic and academics.

"There's a lot of things that are here because of him," said Brent Dunn, Missouri State's Vice-President for University Advancement.

One of the many examples is Pinegar Arena, an indoor equine center and classroom area he paid for that's part of Missouri State's growing agricultural center, one of the top facilities of its kind in the country. The facility is getting ready to add a magnet school for high school students and Pinegar, a farm owner himself, wanted to support and help grow the industry.

"He got other people involved and when Ed Pinegar's involved in something then other people were attracted to that," Dunn explained. "Ed was involved in so many things but loved agriculture and wanted to see that program grow. He also loved our athletics program and Greenwood (MSU's lab school). He was very instrumental not just in writing checks but he gave of his time."

But more than being a successful businessman who was heavily involved in civic leadership and giving wise council, Ed Pinegar will be missed because he was just a great guy.

"There were times when we'd see him out at restaurants and we were getting ready to pay for the bill and he'd already paid for it," Dunn recalled. "That was just the type of guy he was."

"He was always an encourager to me," Mayor McClure said. "When we ended a conversation his last words to me were always, 'Let me know if I can do anything for you.'"

The mayor will miss those conversations, but he says he realizes that it was time for his friend to go.

"Ed suffered a stroke several months ago," McClure said. "And I prayed every day that he would get well or be healed but that if he couldn't, that he would be taken because Ed would not have wanted to live as a vegetable and that type of thing. So while I'm very sorry to see him pass, nevertheless I think it's a blessing."

"We've lost two icons in this community since the first of the year," McClure continued. "Dr. Robert Spence in February and now Ed Pinegar three months later. Gentlemen like those don't come along every day so we are a poorer community because of their passing."

The family plans on a private service this week and hopes to have a public celebration of his life in mid-June.