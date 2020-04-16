Pizza-loving groundhog enjoys a pandemic snack, eats slice in front of dogs

It might feel a lot like “Groundhog Day” to some of us as many folks are stuck at home doing the same thing over and over again.

A pizza-gobbling groundhog is caught on camera living his best life. (Source: KRISTIN CHALELA BAGNELL, CNN)

But it seems, even groundhogs are trying to change things up.

Kristin Chalela Bagnell spotted one of the rodents outside her house on Tuesday, chewing on a slice of pizza.

“It’s not just the people that like Philly pizza,” her Facebook post says.

With her envious dogs looking on through a sliding glass door, the bold groundhog munched away for about an hour before scurrying away.

Also known as woodchucks or whistle pigs, Bagnell said the neighborhood rodent has been spotted before, but never with an entire slice of Sicilian in its paws.

