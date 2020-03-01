Plane crashes in Texas County, two escape without major injuries

Two men avoided serious injuries after a plane crashed Saturday afternoon in Texas County near Cabool.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an 86-year-old pilot and a 66-year-old passenger, both from Rolla, escaped from the plane without major injuries.

The plane went down around 3:30 p.m. near Highway PP and Hamilton Creek Road.

The pilot told state troopers that the cockpit filled with smoke when he took off from the Cabool airport. The crash happened while the pilot tried to return to the airport.

Missouri Highway Patrol says this marks the fourth crash in Troop G territory, which mainly covers southern Missouri, in recent months.

A viewer tells KY3 that the pilot suffered cuts on his hand from the glass, but otherwise seemed okay.

The Missouri Highway Patrol shared one picture from the crash, while Carol Currier also sent KY3 pictures from the scene.