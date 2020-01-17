Plane slides off taxiway in icy weather as storm hits US

Authorities say a plane has slid off the taxiway at Kansas City International Airport due to icy conditions as a sprawling winter storm hits large sections of the Midwest and beyond.

The weather Friday has closed schools, universities and government offices.

The Delta Air Lines flight was taxiing to be de-iced before flying to Detroit when the nosegear slipped off a taxiway. A Delta spokeswoman says no injuries were reported.

National Weather Service winter weather advisories warn of hazardous travel conditions from the Plains into the Northeast through the weekend.

The agency has issued a blizzard warning for parts of the Upper Midwest.

