Plans on hold for Waynesville, Mo. mayor, who was retiring from office in April

Waynesville Mayor Luge Hardman has seen her fair share of crisis and tragedy since taking office.

"I was elected in 2012. We had the major flood in 2013. We had another flood in 2015 that killed our five soldiers, our foreign soldiers. In 2017, a major flood that destroyed devils elbow," Hardman recalled.

After all of that, eight years as mayor was enough for Hardman. She announced in November she would not seek reelection in 2020.

"I would have left office last Thursday," Hardman said. "We had our April council meeting and that was to be my last council meeting."

It may be fitting that Hardman gets a few bonus months in office because of yet another a crisis.

Governor Mike Parson pushed the April 7 municipal elections to June 2.

"What has happened to us in the last month or two, two months has really changed everything," Hardman said.

She had planned to do some traveling after retiring, but those plans are now on hold.

"I had a cruise planned for this week. So I was supposed to off on a Caribbean cruise," Hardman mused. "Obviously, there were two reasons why I didn't want to do that."

Now, she's working with her presumed successor, current councilman Jerry Brown, to make sure he's up to speed with all city mayors and county leaders in Pulaski County, as well as Fort Leonard Wood, as the fight against COVID-19 will continue after the June election.

"Jerry is aware of everything that's going on. I fill him in on everything I do," Hardman said.

So, what's next for Hardman? She says she'll still be involved with the city and county, as Governor Mike Parson has appointed her to the Route 66 Centennial Commission.

"I don't plan to just lay around on the couch," Hardman said. "But I have literally loved being Mayor of Waynesville."

Hardman says she's proud of how far Waynesville has come in the last eight years, and is very hopeful for continued success once she leaves city hall.

Brown is running unopposed for the Mayor's seat.