Players report thefts from locker room at Blue and Gold Tournament

Parents and administrators say thieves stole from high school basketball players at the Blue and Gold Tournament in Springfield this week.

The thefts happened during games when players left their belongings in the locker rooms. Players from three schools, Nixa, Republic and Hartville claim things were stolen out of their bags. The items include money and ear pods.

Greenwood Athletic Director Darren Taylor operates the tournament. Greenwood has hosted for 74 years. He says schools were told in advance the tournament was not responsible for stolen items. He says there is security. His security asked schools to put valuables in a secure bag, and take it to the bench during games.

Two Republic moms say it's always been their sons' dreams to play in this tournament But they say, both boys had Christmas cash taken out of their wallet during their game Thursday.

"This is a huge moment for them, and they're not thinking about the fact that money could be stolen," said parent Summer Woolford. "So it's just very disheartening that while they're playing a game, that is huge for them, that somebody went through their personal items and stole their money."

Taylor said there was a reported incident of theft here at the tournament in 2018. And that's why the warnings were sent out to schools days before it started.