Playgrounds in Greene Co. reopen under new guidelines

Yellow tape that made playgrounds look like crime scenes is gone. Thursday marks the first day that playgrounds in Greene County reopened.

Playgrounds in Springfield shut down seven weeks ago to prevent large gatherings and help stop the spread of coronavirus.

With the stay at home order now lifted, playgrounds were able to open Thursday under new rules. Playgrounds are limited to groups of 25 people.

Jenny Fillmer Edwards, with the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, said, "Parents need to think about the guidelines that our community has been following, and whether it's realistic for your kids to reasonably follow those guidelines.”

To help this, Edwards recommends avoiding larger parks.

“You need to be thinking about steering clear of playgrounds you know are going to be busy,” Edwards said.

Visitors should still maintain a six-feet distance from those not in their household. Talk to your children and help them understand the new rules of the parks.

"The recommendations are, stay home if you are feeling symptoms,” Edwards said.

Due to the large numbers of playgrounds and limited crew, the parks department is unable to clean equipment. They want you to understand your risk before heading to the park.

"We're not able to guarantee that they are clean,” Edwards said.

Kids should avoid touching their face when at the park, and use hand sanitizer and wash their hands upon returning home.

There are signs around the playgrounds listing the rules and regulations of the park. It is recommended you review the rules before heading out to play.