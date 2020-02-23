Pole snaps from car crash on Division Street, two hurt

Two people are hurt, and at least one person suffered critical injuries, after a car crashed into a utility pole Sunday morning.

It happened in the 1100 block of Division Street shortly after 11 a.m.

Police say a car left the side of the road and hit a pole, which then snapped in half. The car ended up on its side, and a man and a woman were hurt from the crash.

The eastbound exit of Division Street is closed, while the westbound exit of Division is limited to one lane. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

